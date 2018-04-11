Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 4,800 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,550 ($64.31) to GBX 4,800 ($67.84) in a report published on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRDA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Croda International to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,150 ($58.66) to GBX 5,000 ($70.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group downgraded Croda International to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($63.60) to GBX 4,700 ($66.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,000 ($56.54) to GBX 4,700 ($66.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($60.78) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,000 ($56.54) to GBX 4,300 ($60.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,477 ($63.28).

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 74 ($1.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,599 ($65.00). 335,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 3,461 ($48.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,668 ($65.98).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 179 ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 173.50 ($2.45) by GBX 5.50 ($0.08). The firm had revenue of GBX 137.31 billion for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 46 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $35.00.

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 21,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,434 ($62.67), for a total value of £939,165.54 ($1,327,442.46).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

