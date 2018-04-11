Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CRT stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.48.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust. The net profits interests are the principal asset of the Trust. The net profits interests consist of approximately 90% net profits interests, which are carved from producing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and 11.11% nonparticipating royalty interests in non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma.

