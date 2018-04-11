Crown (CRW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,593.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Crown has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $20.80 million and $11,593.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00016891 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, CoinExchange and BarterDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.38 or 0.09481490 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00170258 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.64 or 0.01744170 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021848 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002495 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,954,664 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

