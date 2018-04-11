Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Crown has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $11,630.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00016378 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,944.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $654.08 or 0.09429810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00027452 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00172795 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.01715870 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021774 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002467 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,955,852 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BarterDEX and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

