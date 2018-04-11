CRTCoin (CRT) Market Cap Tops $26,295.00

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One CRTCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CRTCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. CRTCoin has a total market cap of $26,295.00 and $13.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001057 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001794 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CRTCoin Profile

CRTCoin (CRT) is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins and its circulating supply is 79,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official website is crtcoin.com. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom.

Buying and Selling CRTCoin

CRTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: NIX-E. It is not currently possible to purchase CRTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRTCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

