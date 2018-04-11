Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) Price Hits $0.45

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $35.54 million and $122,522.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00006567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00854230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002969 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00171976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s total supply is 99,983,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,156,577 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.io. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/@crypterium_io.

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

