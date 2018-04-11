Cryptojacks Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CJ)

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Cryptojacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Cryptojacks has a market capitalization of $310,632.00 and $1,862.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptojacks has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000498 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Coin Profile

Cryptojacks (CRYPTO:CJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2016. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official website is cryptojacks.com. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Cryptojacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

