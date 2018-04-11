Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0464 on Top Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00839847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014472 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00172165 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00062591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay’s launch date was November 29th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,477,379 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

