Csenge Advisory Group Invests $655,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 438.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. 320,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,445. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2477 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/csenge-advisory-group-acquires-shares-of-9347-vanguard-financials-etf-vfh-updated-updated-updated.html.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.