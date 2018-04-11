2,745 Shares in FIS (FIS) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of FIS (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIS by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 897,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,831,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FIS by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FIS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FIS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of FIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $8,771,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Norcross sold 293,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $27,661,301.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,256,602 shares of company stock valued at $123,478,574 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. 1,078,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,762. FIS has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,793.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

FIS (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. FIS had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that FIS will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from FIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FIS from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FIS in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of FIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of FIS in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

FIS Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

