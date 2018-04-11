CSRA Inc Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CSRA)

CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

CSRA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSRA to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE:CSRA opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. CSRA has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6,758.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CSRA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CSRA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSRA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSRA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

