CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report published on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cann began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 120,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,938. The firm has a market cap of $220.91, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.14. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a negative return on equity of 233.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 6,333,333 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 5,634,108 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,902,324.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

