Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged-tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables customers to make informed and cost-effective hotel and flight bookings. Ctrip targets primarily business and leisure travelers in China who do not travel in group. These travelers form a traditionally under-served yet fast-growing segment of the China travel industry. Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTRP. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ctrip from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ctrip from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Ctrip from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Ctrip in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:CTRP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. 2,419,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,172. The stock has a market cap of $22,982.89, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.80. Ctrip has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Ctrip had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Ctrip’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ctrip will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ctrip Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

