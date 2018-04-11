Ctrip (CTRP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ctrip earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1015434113315 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ CTRP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 2,419,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,982.89, a PE ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ctrip has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Ctrip had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ctrip will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ctrip in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ctrip in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Ctrip from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ctrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ctrip Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

