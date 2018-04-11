Ctrip (CTRP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ctrip by 290.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ctrip during the third quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ctrip by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Ctrip during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Ctrip has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22,993.15, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ctrip will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CTRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ctrip in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ctrip from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ctrip (CTRP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ctrip-ctrp-shares-sold-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Ctrip Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.