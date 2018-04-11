Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,409,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,121,000 after buying an additional 2,044,941 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,179,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,421,000 after buying an additional 1,926,341 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,411,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,268,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. 1,728,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,601. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,711.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

