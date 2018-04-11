HCP, Inc. (HCP) Holdings Reduced by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HCP worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in HCP by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,762,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,273,000 after buying an additional 7,524,081 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 12,329.6% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 6,761,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,284 shares during the period. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCP by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,806 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $150,605,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in HCP by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,013,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kendall K. Young bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $306,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 2,677,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,759. The company has a market capitalization of $10,862.92, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.54 million. HCP had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cullen-capital-management-llc-has-28-19-million-position-in-hcp-inc-hcp-updated-updated-updated.html.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.