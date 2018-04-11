Cullen Capital Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 929.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orbotech during the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. Invictus RG lifted its position in Orbotech by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 13,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orbotech by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,642,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,774,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Orbotech by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 133,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORBK shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital cut Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orbotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

NASDAQ ORBK traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 210,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,278. Orbotech has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,936.05, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Orbotech had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Orbotech will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

