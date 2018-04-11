Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Underperform”

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.19.

NYSE CFR opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,653.51, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $358.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 13,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,372,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,752,767.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Denny Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $219,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,860 shares of company stock worth $5,935,474. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $212,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

