TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,736 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Curtiss-Wright worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,531,000 after buying an additional 252,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 51.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,159 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Shares of CW opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,927.32, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $140.07.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $611.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.22 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.46%. sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 13,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,571,862.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,629,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $169,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,814.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/curtiss-wright-corp-cw-position-boosted-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.