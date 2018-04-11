Cushing Energy Income (NYSE:SRF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Cushing Energy Income (NYSE:SRF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Cushing Energy Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 63.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SRF opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Cushing Energy Income has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

In other Cushing Energy Income news, major shareholder Richard Page Howard purchased 36,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $320,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Cushing Energy Income

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified and closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in public and private securities of energy companies involved in exploring; developing; producing; transporting; gathering and processing; storing; refining; distributing; mining or marketing natural gas; natural gas liquids; crude oil, and refined products or coal.

