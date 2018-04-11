Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a $31.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $29.23. 56,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.34, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 18.64%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $36,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,236 shares of company stock valued at $66,951. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/customers-bancorp-cubi-receives-hold-rating-from-sandler-oneill-updated-updated.html.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers through its branches and offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania (Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties), Rye Brook, Melville and New York, New York (Westchester, Suffolk and New York Counties), Hamilton, New Jersey (Mercer County), Providence, Rhode Island (Providence County), Portsmouth, New Hampshire (Rockingham County) and Boston, Massachusetts (Suffolk County).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.