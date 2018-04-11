CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 price objective on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 387,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial (CVBF) traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 226,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,659.26, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

