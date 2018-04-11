Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of CVB Financial worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 price objective on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 243,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,436.72, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

