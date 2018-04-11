CVS Health (CVS) Stake Lowered by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

CVS Health stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,301.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

