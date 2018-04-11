Cyanotech (CYAN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyanotech earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.149433740676 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cyanotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ CYAN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 9,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cyanotech has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyanotech had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation is engaged in the production of natural products derived from microalgae for the nutritional supplements market. The Company’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica and Hawaiian BioAstin. Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica is a dietary supplement used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

