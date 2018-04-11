CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One CyberCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00742857 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007070 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003900 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001840 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031223 BTC.

CyberCoin Profile

CC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. CyberCoin’s official website is www.cybercoin.space.

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase CyberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

