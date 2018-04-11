Scotiabank (BNS) & Cybg (CBBYF) Critical Contrast

Scotiabank (NYSE: BNS) and Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Scotiabank and Cybg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotiabank 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cybg 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scotiabank currently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. Given Scotiabank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scotiabank is more favorable than Cybg.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Scotiabank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Scotiabank pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cybg does not pay a dividend. Scotiabank pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Scotiabank and Cybg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotiabank 22.69% 14.78% 0.91% Cybg N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scotiabank and Cybg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotiabank $28.86 billion 2.55 $6.12 billion $5.24 11.72 Cybg $1.84 billion 1.66 N/A N/A N/A

Scotiabank has higher revenue and earnings than Cybg.

Summary

Scotiabank beats Cybg on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scotiabank Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

