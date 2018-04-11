Cyder One Day Volume Tops $215.00 (CRYPTO:CYDER)

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Cyder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyder has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $215.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cyder has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00174260 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018737 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Cyder

Cyder (CYDER) is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyder is cydercoin.com.

Cyder Coin Trading

Cyder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyder must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

