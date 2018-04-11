CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Swann

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Leerink Swann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Leerink Swann’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,614. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $671.60, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 218,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $3,464,925.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,648 shares of company stock worth $10,283,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 137,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,536,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout.

