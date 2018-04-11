Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 2,660 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,220.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Vetr cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/cypress-asset-management-inc-tx-sells-2660-shares-of-chevron-co-cvx.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.