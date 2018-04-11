Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Earns News Impact Score of 0.19

News articles about Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2904270012811 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

CELP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,679. Cypress Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. equities analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership company, which serves energy companies throughout North America. The Company provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental services with salt water disposal (SWD) facilities to the United States onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.

