Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,833.32, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.04. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $597.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 43,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $774,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $1,478,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

