Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Semiconductor’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past one year. The company’s international revenues remain exposed to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates which might hurt the top-line growth. Further, weak and uncertain macro environment is a matter of concern. However, Cypress’ advanced technology, momentum in new products, increased customer wins and growth initiatives are encouraging. The acquisition of Wireless Internet of Things (IoT) business has further strengthened the company’s dominant position in the IoT market. But Cypress is likely to suffer from the ongoing consolidation in the semiconductor industry.”

CY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 603,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,074. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5,815.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $597.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.15 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sam Geha sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,625.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $1,478,110. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $69,678,000. Garelick Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $19,356,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,871,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 996,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $14,376,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $12,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

