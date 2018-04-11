CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 196,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,548 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $68,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachel Humphrey sold 23,840 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,548 shares of company stock worth $3,101,686 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.07, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.91. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 60.17%. equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

