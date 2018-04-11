QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 222,851 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $78,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,030. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $78,636.88, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

