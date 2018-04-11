DA Davidson Comments on Preferred Apartment’s Q1 2018 Earnings (APTS)

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment in a research report issued on Monday, April 9th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.00. Preferred Apartment had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Preferred Apartment’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

NYSE:APTS opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $557.24, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

