Dai Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.09 Million (CRYPTO:DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay and Gatecoin. Dai has a total market cap of $21.26 million and $15.09 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00789709 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014570 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173015 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065607 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 21,278,987 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Gatecoin and Radar Relay. It is not presently possible to buy Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.