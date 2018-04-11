Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.30 ($9.65).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DMGT shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 905 ($12.50) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($10.36) to GBX 635 ($8.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.87) on Wednesday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 769 ($10.62). The company has a market capitalization of $2,190.00 and a PE ratio of -1,310.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/daily-mail-and-general-trust-p-l-c-dmgt-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.