Dalecoin (DALC) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 27th. Dalecoin has a market capitalization of $107,569.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dalecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00787037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00173397 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dalecoin Token Profile

Dalecoin’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,267 tokens. The official website for Dalecoin is dalecoin.org. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Dalecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dalecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.