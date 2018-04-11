Danaher (DHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Danaher (NYSE: DHR):

4/11/2018 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher has an excellent earnings history over the trailing four quarters, beating estimates all through. We are optimistic about the company’s core revenue and earnings growth, on the back of improving order trends and rising healthcare spending. Its recent acquisitions – Pall and Cepheid – are proving to be strong profit churners, and will boost top-line growth as they become a part of the company’s core revenues. This apart, the company’s continuous introduction of products enables it to penetrate new markets and gain competitive edge in existing ones. Over the past six months, the stock has outperformed the industry average. However, slowdown in the company’s academic business in Europe and prolonged sluggishness in the Dental business might restrict growth, going forward. Moreover, weakness in industrial markets and stiff competition may also hurt the company's financials.”

4/10/2018 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2018 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2018 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2018 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $114.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,082.78, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $104.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 62,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $6,422,358.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,805 shares in the company, valued at $23,226,997.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,060,973.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,260 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,786 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Danaher by 118.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 262.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Danaher by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

