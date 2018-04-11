Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Danaos (NYSE:DAC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Danaos earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.2957432358334 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

DAC opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.27, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 18.57%. analysts forecast that Danaos will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

