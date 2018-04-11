Darden Restaurants (DRI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. SunTrust Banks set a $94.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10,730.15, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 155.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Darden Restaurants (DRI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/darden-restaurants-dri-price-target-lowered-to-100-00-at-stifel-nicolaus-updated-updated.html.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.