Darden Restaurants Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

DRI stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,691.85, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.67 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

