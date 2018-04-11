DarioHealth (DRIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.95), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 371.52% and a negative net margin of 309.54%.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -1.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRIO. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DarioHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

