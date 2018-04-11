Darren Roos Buys 5,291 Shares of Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) Stock

Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) insider Darren Roos acquired 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($70,297.39).

Darren Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Darren Roos purchased 3,101 shares of Micro Focus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,257 ($31.90) per share, for a total transaction of £69,989.57 ($98,925.19).

Shares of MCRO stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,170 ($16.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.99).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities raised Micro Focus to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,840 ($40.14) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Micro Focus in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($36.75) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on Micro Focus from GBX 2,700 ($38.16) to GBX 2,500 ($35.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Micro Focus from GBX 2,880 ($40.71) to GBX 2,800 ($39.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($31.10) target price on shares of Micro Focus in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,445 ($20.42).

Micro Focus Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

