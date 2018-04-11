Dassault Systemes SE (DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASTY. ValuEngine cut shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $138.73. The firm has a market cap of $35,011.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 31.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based company that operates as a holding. The Company is engaged in the sale of software solutions. The Company is engaged in the development of various software solutions integrated in the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The Company’s 3DEXPERIENCE portfolio consisted of three dimensional (3D) modeling applications, simulation applications creating virtual twins of products or production systems, social and collaborative applications, and information intelligence applications.

