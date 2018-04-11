SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) a $54.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $54.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Dave & Buster’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. 100,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,060. Dave & Buster’s has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1,666.39, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 580,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after buying an additional 275,076 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,953,000.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

