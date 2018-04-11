Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dave & Buster’s Put Options (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,913 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,053% compared to the average volume of 426 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

In other Dave & Buster’s news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,666.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

