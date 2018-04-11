Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 13,478 Shares of DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DCP Midstream Partners worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 451,592 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in DCP Midstream Partners by 425.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DCP Midstream Partners by 935.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 246,901 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream Partners by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 921,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 211,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 517,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 180,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on DCP Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DCP Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on DCP Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of DCP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 396,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,246. DCP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4,977.15, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. DCP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 2.71%. equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Partners Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

